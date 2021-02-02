ThoreCoin (THR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $21,811.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $574.04 million and approximately $21,811.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $6,622.09 or 0.19516280 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00047763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00146187 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00068142 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00263854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00066511 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00037959 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

