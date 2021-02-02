TitanSwap (TITAN) Achieves Market Cap of $35.77 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One TitanSwap token can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $35.77 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00065242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.66 or 0.00837114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00047053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.45 or 0.04800553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00034984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00014686 BTC.

TitanSwap Token Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org.

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

TitanSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

