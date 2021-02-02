Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU.L) (LON:TLOU) Shares Gap Up to $3.10

Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU.L) (LON:TLOU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $3.35. Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU.L) shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 14,538 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43.

Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU.L) Company Profile

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

