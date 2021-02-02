Torotel (OTCMKTS:TTLO) Trading Down 0.3%

Torotel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTLO) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.08. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.

About Torotel (OTCMKTS:TTLO)

Torotel, Inc, through its subsidiary, Torotel Products, Inc, designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells various precision magnetic components for use in military, commercial aerospace, and industrial electronic industries in the United States. The company's products include transformers, inductors, reactors, chokes, toroidal coils, high voltage transformers, dry-type transformers, and electro-mechanical assemblies.

