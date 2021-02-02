Totally plc (TLY.L) (LON:TLY) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their under review rating on shares of Totally plc (TLY.L) (LON:TLY) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of TLY opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.44) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.03 million and a P/E ratio of -167.50. Totally plc has a 1-year low of GBX 8.95 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Totally plc (TLY.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Totally plc (TLY.L) Company Profile

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

