Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Craig Hallum

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

TSEM opened at $30.65 on Monday. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. FMR LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $6,253,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,314,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 245,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 96,952 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 45,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

