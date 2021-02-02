Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 24,380 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,327% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,708 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

DVAX opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

