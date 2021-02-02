Traders Purchase High Volume of M.D.C. Put Options (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,976 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,967% compared to the average daily volume of 144 put options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zelman & Associates lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $46.96. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other M.D.C. news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

