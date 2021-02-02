Traders Purchase Large Volume of Harmonic Call Options (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 863 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the average volume of 76 call options.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 15,632 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 65,049 shares of company stock worth $487,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,442,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after acquiring an additional 456,982 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 56,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.96.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.