Travala.com (AVA) Price Hits $1.85 on Major Exchanges

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $85.56 million and $9.42 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com token can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00005211 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00048596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00143747 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00066808 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00252476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00063459 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00038045 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,218,517 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.