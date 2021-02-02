Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Short Interest Update

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,376,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 4,489,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Shares of TREVF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 42,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,408. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.10 to $0.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.15 to $0.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.19.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

