TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives $21.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter worth $179,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,417 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 83.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 35.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 761,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 199,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.59.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

