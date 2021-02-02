Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

TCNGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

OTCMKTS:TCNGF opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

