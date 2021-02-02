TriState Capital’s (TSC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on TriState Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $567.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriState Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TriState Capital by 86.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TriState Capital by 39.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in TriState Capital by 517.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in TriState Capital by 46.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

