Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.66

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 6017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 98,573 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,968,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Tronox by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 875,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 290,020 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,912,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Tronox by 573.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 537,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 457,924 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

