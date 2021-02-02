Truadvice LLC Acquires New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 877 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock opened at $239.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

