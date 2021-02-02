Truadvice LLC Buys Shares of 1,051 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $239.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.48.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CSFB increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

