Truadvice LLC Buys Shares of 1,345 Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,751,000.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $170.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.45. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $175.89.

