Truadvice LLC Increases Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Truadvice LLC raised its stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AON by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,000,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,579,000 after buying an additional 182,820 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at $897,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AON by 47.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,527,000 after buying an additional 705,937 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AON by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,341,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,779,000 after buying an additional 37,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in AON by 5.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 962,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,593,000 after buying an additional 48,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, COO John G. Bruno acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,465.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.46.

NYSE AON opened at $206.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.18. Aon Plc has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

