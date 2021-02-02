Truadvice LLC Invests $248,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,567,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 16,336 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 66,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,852,000 after buying an additional 32,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.54.

NYSE NSC opened at $239.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $258.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

