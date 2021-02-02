Truadvice LLC Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Truadvice LLC lessened its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in American Electric Power by 36.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after buying an additional 2,973,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,695,000 after buying an additional 60,354 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,393,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its stake in American Electric Power by 71.1% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after buying an additional 522,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 787,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

