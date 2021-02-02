Truadvice LLC Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $91.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $95.87. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.43.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

