Truadvice LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 647,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,724,000 after purchasing an additional 205,811 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 67,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 49,814 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.10.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

