Truadvice LLC Takes Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at $30,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

