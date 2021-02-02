Truadvice LLC Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

CL stock opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average is $80.18. The firm has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

