Truehand Inc Invests $95,000 in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 272.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

