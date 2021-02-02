Truist Securiti Comments on GoDaddy Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoDaddy in a report issued on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

GDDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

GDDY opened at $80.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.11. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $91.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $94,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,082 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,341 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 366.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,628,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,176,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 25.3% in the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 50,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

