Truist Securiti Comments on Visa Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Visa in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $5.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.67.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.62.

V stock opened at $198.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $386.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.38.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in Visa by 5.1% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

