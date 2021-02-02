TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. TTEC has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.50.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TTEC will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTEC news, EVP Judi Hand sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,578,213.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,701,307. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,867,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,824,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TTEC by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

