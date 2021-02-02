TTM Technologies (TTMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect TTM Technologies to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TTMI stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTMI. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.