Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.12% of Tyler Technologies worth $20,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 534.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27,975 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 437,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,555,000 after buying an additional 17,042 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.82.

TYL stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $428.00. 4,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,122. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $432.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.80, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.22 and a 52-week high of $466.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total value of $4,103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 138,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,939,188.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

