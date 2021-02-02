Typerium Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last Week (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Typerium token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Typerium has a total market capitalization of $465,366.21 and approximately $18.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Typerium has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Typerium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00067825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.74 or 0.00848662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00048426 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.31 or 0.04824454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00036286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Typerium Token Profile

Typerium (CRYPTO:TYPE) is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Token Trading

Typerium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.