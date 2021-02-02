U.S. Global Investors (GROW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.