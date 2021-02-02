UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,695 ($22.15) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,511 ($19.74) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential plc (PRU.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,383.55 ($18.08).

Get Prudential plc (PRU.L) alerts:

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,174.50 ($15.34) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,365.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,220.39. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £30.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35.

Prudential plc (PRU.L) Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential plc (PRU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential plc (PRU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.