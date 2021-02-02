UDR (UDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

UDR (NYSE:UDR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect UDR to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

