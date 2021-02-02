UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

UFP Industries has increased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.99. 225,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,832. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Benchmark raised shares of UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

