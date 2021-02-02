Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises about 2.3% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ULTA traded up $7.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $289.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,638. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.08. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $310.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.15.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

