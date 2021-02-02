Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Upgraded to Outperform by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has $48.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UCTT. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.83.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,930 shares of company stock worth $1,726,014 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 113.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 104,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 55,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 120.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 219,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

