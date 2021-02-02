Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UNBLF. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $137.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.81.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

