Unibright Price Tops $0.96 on Major Exchanges (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Unibright coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002680 BTC on exchanges. Unibright has a market cap of $144.09 million and $4.80 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded 48.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00064662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.40 or 0.00838038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00047058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,723.83 or 0.04809085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00034758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00014389 BTC.

Unibright Profile

UBT is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

Unibright can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

