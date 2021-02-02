UNICORN Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $22,722.87 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $22,722.87 and approximately $21.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00052794 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008182 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 147.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

