UniLend (UFT) Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. UniLend has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001277 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00066340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.77 or 0.00830287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00048489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00036267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,600.31 or 0.04601317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015010 BTC.

UniLend (UFT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

UniLend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

