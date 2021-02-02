United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Issues Earnings Results

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS.

Shares of UPS opened at $156.26 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The firm has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.86.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

