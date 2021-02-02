United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.11.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $253.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $267.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 834.1% in the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in United Rentals by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.