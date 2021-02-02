United States Steel (NYSE:X) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

X has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra raised United States Steel from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.63.

United States Steel stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $24.71.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in United States Steel by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

