United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

X has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cfra upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of X opened at $18.15 on Friday. United States Steel has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $24.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in United States Steel by 114.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 87.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 579,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 270,525 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter worth $391,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.