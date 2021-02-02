Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the December 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $127.68 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $143.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

