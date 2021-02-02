US Capital Advisors Comments on Devon Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued on Friday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. US Capital Advisors has a “Buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.84.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $16.76 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

