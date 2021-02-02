US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SWN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,694 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 566,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 55,470 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 280,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

