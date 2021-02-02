USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 313.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,382,000 after purchasing an additional 609,041 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 85.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,156,000 after purchasing an additional 502,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after purchasing an additional 202,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 30.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,503,000 after purchasing an additional 173,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG traded up $5.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.80. The company had a trading volume of 49,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,352. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.58.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

